COLORADO SPRINGS -- The effort to vaccinate the most at-risk people in El Paso County against COVID-19 is off to a slow start, not dissimilar to the rest of the United States.

El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) Vaccine Dashboard reports just over 32,000 people vaccinated over the first halves of phase one, dedicated to health care workers, assisted-living facilities, and people over the age of 70.