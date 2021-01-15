Gov. Polis gives Friday, January 15 update on Colorado COVID-19 response

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Friday to update residents on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 12:30 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.

The update comes shortly after news broke that a national vaccine reserve promised by the federal government had already been exhausted when the government vowed to release it.

Polis responded to the news in a tweet, saying “I’m shocked we were lied to and there is no national reserve. Federal announcements that 2nd dose being held in reserve was going to be released led us to expect 210,000 doses next week, other Govs made similar plans. Now we find out we’ll only get 79,000 next week.”

Joining Polis for Friday’s update will be Dr. Kit Kieling from Orderly Health.