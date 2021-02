Can’t see the video? Watch live on the governor’s Facebook page.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Friday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 12:45 p.m. and will be held remotely. Watch live on this page.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan will join Polis for the update.