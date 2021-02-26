DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Friday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 1 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.

Brig. Gen. Scott Sherman and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Incident Commander Scott Bookman will join Polis for the update.

In an update Thursday, state health officials said Colorado is 95% of the way toward its goal of vaccinating 70% of Coloradans over age 70 by the end of February.

There’s no word yet on when vaccination appointments will be available for people in phase 1B.3, which includes people over age 16 with two or more high-risk conditions, as well as some frontline essential workers.

In late January, state officials said they hoped to begin phase 1B.3 in early March, but the exact date depends on vaccine supply.

Colorado vaccine distribution phases as of January 29, 2021

About 1 in 194 Coloradans are currently contagious with the coronavirus, according to the latest modeling report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado School of Public Health. The effective reproduction number is less than 1, at 0.95.