COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Extreme cold is here, and the forecast is calling for brutally cold temperatures into next week. Because of the weather, 19 state-managed COVID-19 testing sites will be closed or have delayed openings this weekend, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The following six testing sites in southern Colorado will be closed Saturday and Sunday. They plan to reopen at 10 a.m. Monday, but that could change depending on weather conditions.