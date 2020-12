SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexico has work to do when it comes to taming the coronavirus. While new COVID-19 cases fell, slightly, hospitalizations and deaths are staying high as we head into the Christmas and New Years' holidays. "We still have a lot more work to do," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. "We have a lot of risk out there."

In the press conference, the governor said it took 234 days, longer than seven months, to reach the milestone of 1,000 COVID-related deaths in New Mexico. It took a fraction of that time to reach 2,000. "A terrible, grim milestone. It has only taken 48 days for New Mexico to go from 1,000 to 2,000 deaths. You can see the exponential rate at which infections are occurring, hospitalizations are occurring," Lujan Grisham said Thursday.