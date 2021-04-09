Gov. Polis gives Friday, April 9 update on Colorado COVID response

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Friday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 2:30 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.

Joining Polis for the update will be CDPHE Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France, CDPHE Incident Commander Scott Bookman, and Colorado’s lead epidemiologist, Dr. Rachel Herlihy.

The update comes as Colorado prepares to end the statewide COVID-19 dial next week, giving control over health orders to local governments.