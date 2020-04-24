Gov. Polis Friday, April 24 briefing about next steps with COVID-19 response

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis delivers an address from the governor’s mansion Monday, April 6, 2020, in Denver. Polis said that the state of Colorado will extend a statewide stay-at-home order from April 11 to April 26 due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via AP, Pool)

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis held a remote update on the state’s response to COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

“The Safer-at-Home phase is not a return to normal,” said Governor Jared Polis. “This is merely transitioning to a more sustainable level of social distancing that we are going to have to maintain for the long haul — likely months. We need to wear facial masks when in public and observe the safety guidelines at local businesses. This is difficult for everyone but we are in this together and we will get through it together. The next few weeks are even more important than the last few.”

Polis has issued an executive order for a "Safer at home advisory board" to find out how we "succeed" during the month of May. Says there could be some changes during May — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) April 24, 2020

Gov. Polis announced that he would be creating an advisory board to advise him and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on policies and potential legislation and regulations designed to maximize social distancing. The advisory board will focus on how local governments and local public health agencies can coordinate with the State on public education efforts that aim to maximize compliance and enforcement efforts for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eagle County has been granted a variance from the state-wide stay at home/safer at home orders. @GovofCO says, he expects @MesaCountyNews will be granted their variance — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) April 24, 2020

The Governor thanked the Colorado National Guard for assisting three senior living facilities in Colorado Springs, Broomfield, and Thornton with testing for staff and residents who may have been exposed to COVID-19. Nearly 900 tests were administered, and of those tests, 20 were positive. The State will continue to work with these and other senior living facilities in coordination with local public health officials to protect this vulnerable population.

The Dept of Regulatory affairs approves 264 emergency medical licenses for health care workers in Colorado — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) April 24, 2020

Gov. Polis also issued guidance regarding permitting and service of telecommunications for State executive departments and agencies, municipalities, counties, and telecommunications providers within the State concerning how to safely and efficiently permit and deploy technology to keep Coloradans connected during the Safer at Home phase of the pandemic.

Read the full guidance here.