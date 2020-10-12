Gov. Polis extends mask mandate for another 30 days

FILE—In this Thursday, May 28, 2020, file photograph, Colorado Governor Jared Polis puts on his face mask after a news conference about the state’s efforts against the new coronavirus in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has extended Colorado’s mask mandate for another 30 days, this time adding a provision allowing the state to grant waivers for certain limited indoor activities.

Polis originally issued the statewide mandate in mid-July. It requires everyone over the age of 10 to wear a face mask in indoor spaces, with a few exceptions.

Polis has extended the mandate every 30 days since. The most recent extension expired Sunday. The new executive order extends the mandate for another 30 days, into November.

Polis said in a Friday press conference that he would be renewing the mandate, calling it “one of the most important tools we have.”

The new mandate includes a provision allowing the state health department to grant waivers “for certain indoor activities that take place for a limited time period if such activities cannot practically or safely be performed while wearing a mask.”

The governor’s office said the waiver “will be very limited.”

Instructions on how to apply for the waiver will be available from the state health department “in the near future,” according to the governor’s office.