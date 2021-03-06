Gov. Polis extends mask mandate as pandemic reaches one-year mark

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has extended Colorado’s mask mandate for another 30 days as Colorado marks one year since the first coronavirus case was detected in the state.

Polis originally issued the statewide mandate in mid-July, and has extended it every 30 days since. The new executive order extends the mandate another 30 days from March 5.

The move comes as some states, including Texas, are lifting their own mandates.

A new national study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday adds strong evidence that mask mandates can slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The scientists found that mask mandates were associated with reduced coronavirus transmission, and that improvements in new cases and deaths increased as time went on.

In a press conference Tuesday, Polis said he’s confident that “summer will be very close to normal,” and that a majority of Coloradans may no longer be wearing masks then.