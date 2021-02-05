Gov. Polis extends Colorado mask mandate for another 30 days

Colorado Governor Jared Polis gestures a sign of approval before he signs for delivery for the state’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, early Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has extended Colorado’s mask mandate for another 30 days.

Polis originally issued the statewide mandate in mid-July. It requires everyone over the age of 10 to wear a face mask in indoor spaces, with a few exceptions.

Polis has extended the mandate every 30 days since. The most recent extension expired Thursday. The new executive order extends the mandate for another 30 days, into March.

Also this week, a nationwide order went into effect requiring masks in interstate transportation and at transit hubs, including airplanes, mass transit, taxis and trains. The order also covers ride-share vehicles and subways, and makes not wearing a mask as instructed a violation of federal law.