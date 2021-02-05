Gov. Polis extends Colorado mask mandate for another 30 days

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Colorado Governor Jared Polis gestures a sign of approval before he signs for delivery for the state's first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, early Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Governor Jared Polis gestures a sign of approval before he signs for delivery for the state’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, early Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has extended Colorado’s mask mandate for another 30 days.

Polis originally issued the statewide mandate in mid-July. It requires everyone over the age of 10 to wear a face mask in indoor spaces, with a few exceptions.

Polis has extended the mandate every 30 days since. The most recent extension expired Thursday. The new executive order extends the mandate for another 30 days, into March.

Also this week, a nationwide order went into effect requiring masks in interstate transportation and at transit hubs, including airplanes, mass transit, taxis and trains. The order also covers ride-share vehicles and subways, and makes not wearing a mask as instructed a violation of federal law.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

Latest Local Stories

More Local