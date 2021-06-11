Gov. Polis announces second winner of Colorado’s $1 million vaccine drawing

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis held a press conference Friday to announce the second winner of Colorado’s $1 million Colorado Comeback Cash vaccine drawing.

The winner was previously notified and was present at the announcement.

The drawing is open to all Coloradans 18 and over who have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Three more $1 million drawings will be held. The last day to qualify for a drawing is June 30.

The winner of the first drawing was announced last Friday.

Earlier this week, Polis announced the first five winners of the Colorado Comeback Cash scholarship drawing, which is open to Coloradans ages 12-17 who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.