Gov. Polis announces newest vaccine drawing winners

Coronavirus

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Friday to announce the latest Colorado Comeback Cash vaccine drawing winners.

The announcement is set for 12:20 p.m. Watch live on this page.

Polis will announce the third winner of the $1 million drawing for adults. He will also announce the second group of five $50,000 scholarship winners.

All six winners have already been notified and will be present at the announcement.

The $1 million drawing is open to all Coloradans 18 and over who have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Two more drawings will be held. The last day to qualify for a drawing is June 30.

The scholarship drawing is open to Coloradans ages 12-17 who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The state will give away a total of 25 scholarships worth $50,000 each. One drawing with five winners will be held each week until July 5, with the final winners announced on July 9.

The winners of the first two $1 million drawings were women from Mead and Littleton. The first five winners of the scholarship drawing were students from Centennial, Longmont, Boulder, Mesa County, and Littleton.

