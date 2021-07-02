Gov. Polis announces fourth round of vaccine scholarship winners

Can’t see the video? Watch live on the governor’s Facebook page.
DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis held a remote press conference Friday to announce the fourth round of five Colorado Comeback Cash scholarship drawing winners.
The scholarship drawing is open to Coloradans ages 12-17 who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The state is giving away a total of 25 scholarships worth $50,000 each. The final drawing with five winners will be held next week, with the winners announced on July 9.