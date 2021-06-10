Gov. Polis announces first round of Colorado Comeback Cash scholarship winners

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis revealed the first five winners of the Colorado Comeback Cash $50,000 scholarship drawing in a virtual press conference Thursday.

The winners, who were previously notified, all spoke at the virtual event. They are:

Natalie M. of Centennial

Arianna Garcia, 14, of Longmont

Liam Atkins, 15, of Boulder

Brett Cheney, 16, of Mesa County

Gabriella Sleight, 14, of Littleton

One of the students who was originally chosen as a winner, Thomas M. of Steamboat Springs, turned down the money because his college is already paid for with an academic scholarship and money from his grandparents, he said in the news conference.

All Coloradans between ages 12 and 17 who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine are eligible to win a scholarship.

The state is giving away 25 scholarships worth $50,000 each. The money will be deposited directly into a CollegeInvest account and can be used at two-year colleges, four-year colleges, technical schools, private colleges, and occupational schools both in Colorado and out of state.

The first drawing was Monday, with the five winners announced today. One drawing will be held each week until July 5, with the final winners announced on July 9.

The scholarship drawing is in addition to a $1 million prize drawing for Coloradans over the age of 18. The first winner of that prize was announced Friday. Four more winners will be chosen in the upcoming weeks.