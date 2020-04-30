Frontier Airlines requiring passengers to wear face coverings

A Frontier Arilines jetliner taxis to a runway to take off from Denver International Airport Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Frontier Airlines will require all passengers to wear face coverings starting May 8, the airline announced Thursday.

The face coverings must cover the passenger’s nose and mouth. Passengers will be required to wear them at ticket counters, at gate areas, and onboard aircraft. “Very young children” are exempt from the requirement, according to the airline.

Face coverings for Frontier flight crews have been required since April 13.

The Denver-based airline will be notifying passengers about the new requirement in emails, on its website, during the check-in process, and at the airport.

JetBlue is also requiring all customers to wear face coverings while traveling. That requirement starts May 4. Customers must wear face masks while in flight, as well as during check in, boarding, and deplaning.

United is requiring all flight attendants to wear masks. Starting in early May, they will make masks available to customers as well.

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in all public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.