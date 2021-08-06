Frontier Airlines mandates employee vaccinations effective Oct. 1

DENVER– Frontier Airlines announced its company and fleet-wide policy today that all direct employees must be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by Friday, Oct. 1.

Barry Biffle, president and CEO, said, “Safety is of the utmost importance at Frontier and we need to take every step possible for us to keep our teams safe, protect the operation and protect our passengers. The time has come to do what we can to help put an end to COVID-19.”

Those employees who elect to not get the vaccine or cannot get the vaccine are asked to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test on a consistent basis with the company.

Biffle said that most of Frontier’s employees are already gotten the shot(s), but that he’s hoping that this company-wide effort will be the final push for those who have not yet been vaccinated.

The airlines is also encouraging their customers to get vaccinated as well by offering them the newly launched “Friends With Vaccines Fly Free” program, an update to its prior “Friends Fly Free” initiative. The company is also offering individuals who fly with them an additional 10,000 bonus miles when booking by Aug. 31.

For more information on Frontier Airlines, visit their website.