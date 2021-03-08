Fremont County’s COVID-19 second vaccine dose clinic changed to a walk-in clinic

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

FREMONT COUNTY — The Fremont County Department of Public Health & Environment (FCDPHE) announced Monday that due to the possibility of extensive cold weather, on March 13, 2021, the COVID-19 2nd dose vaccine clinic will be a walk-in clinic at Harrison School.

The walk-in clinic will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Harrison School Gymnasium, located at 920 Field Ave, Cañon City.

The March 13 clinic is a second dose clinic for people that received their first dose from FCDPHE on February 13, 2021, ONLY.

They ask patients to have their COVID-19 Vaccine Consent Forms filled out before arriving and show up according to their first vaccination scheduled time.

For the COVID-19 Vaccine Consent forms click here.