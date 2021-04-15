Fremont County won’t impose COVID restrictions beyond state rules

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Fremont County, which includes Cañon City, will not be imposing any COVID restrictions that are stricter than the state requires, county leaders said in a press release Thursday.

The statement comes as Colorado prepares to transition the COVID dial from a public health order to a guidance tool, giving local governments more control over health orders.

“With Dial 3.0 becoming guidance instead of an actual order on Friday, Fremont County Department of Public Health & Environment (FCDPHE) and the Fremont County Board of Health will not be executing any local public health orders that are stricter than what is issued by CDPHE and the governor’s office,” FCDPHE director Kayla Marler said in the release. “FCDPHE will continue to educate and advocate for individuals to practice the 3Ws: wash your hands, wear a mask, and watch your distance and encourage those that are sick to stay home.”

The department is encouraging the public to be mindful of those who choose to continue wearing a mask, and respectful of businesses and entities that choose to keep mask requirements in place.

Some statewide orders will remain in place after the transition Friday. Colorado’s mask mandate remains in effect until at least May 6, and Gov. Jared Polis said the state will likely continue to require masks in schools through the end of the school year. Fremont County health officials said public schools and childcare settings will be required to follow state guidelines.

Polis said the state will also continue to regulate indoor events of more than 500 people. Outdoor ticketed, seated events at venues larger than 30,000 square feet will also require consultation between the local public health agency and the state health department, Fremont County said in the press release.

Nearby El Paso County, which includes Colorado Springs, also said they do not plan to impose additional restrictions.

“At this point in time, local leaders do not anticipate implementing additional business restrictions,” the county health department told FOX21. “If any targeted response is needed, we will address these specific areas of concern as they arise.”

Pueblo County, meanwhile, said they plan to adopt Colorado’s COVID dial–with a couple of exceptions–until at least May 15.

Many counties in the Denver metro area also plan to impose restrictions beyond those required by the state.