Fremont County updates criteria for COVID-19 testing

FREMONT, Colo. — Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment (FCDPHE) has updated criteria for COVID-19 testing.

Persons who are now eligible for testing include:

Anyone with symptoms

Asymptomatic persons living in a congregate setting (Long-term care, prisons, etc.)

Asymptomatic persons who have had contact with a confirmed case

Asymptomatic persons who work in a high risk essential setting such as healthcare workers, workers in congregate living settings (prisons, LTCF), 1st responders, law enforcement, etc.

Priorities for testing:

High priority

Hospitalized patients with symptoms (CDC symptom list available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html)

Health care facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms.

Residents in long-term care facilities (including nursing homes and assisted living residences) and other congregate living settings, including prisons and shelters.

Priority

Anyone with symptoms of potential COVID-19 infection, including: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea, and/or sore throat.

People without symptoms who are prioritized by health departments or clinicians, for any reason, including but not limited to: public health monitoring, sentinel surveillance, or screening of other asymptomatic individuals according to state and local plans.

Essential workers.

Testing will continue to be performed via drive-thru at FCDHE by appointment only. FCDPHE will not take any unscheduled people for testing.

COVID-19 testing will be done at FDCPHE Building 201 N. 6th Street in Cañon City, CO from Mondays at 1:00 pm-3:00 pm, Wednesdays from 8:30 am-11:30 am.

Appointments can be made Monday-Thursday 7:00 am-5:00 pm by calling 719-276-7450.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit www.covid19.colorado.gov, the FCDPHE Facebook Page, The Fremont County Emergency Management Facebook Page, or https://www.fremontco.com/covid-19-information.