Fremont County moving to Level Orange on COVID dial, reducing some business capacities

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Cañon City and Fremont County are moving to Level Orange: High Risk on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial starting Friday.

The move takes effect at midnight Friday. The public health order will be in effect for 30 days, unless it is extended.

Here’s a look at the restrictions under Level Orange:

Fremont County is currently in Level Yellow: Concern. The main differences between the two levels are:

Capacity for indoor worship services and life rites is reduced to 50 people or 25% capacity, whichever is fewer.

Gym capacity is reduced to 25 people or 25% of capacity, whichever is fewer.

Restaurant capacity is reduced to 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer.

Group sports change to virtual, or outdoors in groups less than 10.

Personal services capacity is reduced to 25% or 25 people, whichever is fewer.

Indoor event capacity is reduced to 50 people or 25% capacity, whichever is fewer.

Outdoor event capacity is reduced from 175 to 75 people or 25% capacity, whichever is fewer.

According to the state, the criteria for Level Orange are:

15% positivity rate or less

175-350 cases per 100,000

Greater than two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day

As of Tuesday, Fremont County’s two-week cumulative incidence rate is 2,258 cases per 100,000, according to the county health department. The positivity rate is 11.3%. Hospitalization rates have been stable for 10 days.

“Fremont County officials have been working with CDPHE and state officials on mitigation efforts for several weeks in an attempt to protect our community without further restricting our businesses,” the county health department said in a statement. “After careful consideration, Fremont County officials have agreed to move to a stricter level on the dial.”

Thirty of Colorado’s 64 counties are currently in Level Orange, including neighboring Teller, Park, and Custer counties.

El Paso and Pueblo counties are both in the more restrictive Level Red. Neighboring Chaffee and Saguache counties are in Level Yellow, according to the state dashboard.