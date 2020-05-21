FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Certain types of businesses are now able to reopen in Fremont County, after the state approved a variance request Thursday morning.

The variance allows for “limited reopening for certain industries and businesses in Fremont County while maintaining a sustainable level of social distancing,” according to the county health department. The variance applies to the whole county, including cities and towns like Cañon City. It took effect at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The variance allows for limited reopening of restaurants, places of worship, fitness facilities, outfitters, and recreation. The county has issued specific guidelines that each type of business must follow.

Tap each business type for details:

>> Restaurants with dine-in service

>> Places of worship

>> Fitness facilities, including gyms and health clubs

>> Outfitters, including rafting companies, helicopter tours, skydiving, ziplines, and Jeep tours

>> Recreational facilities