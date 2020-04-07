Free coffee at Loaf ‘N Jug for healthcare workers, first responders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Loaf ‘N Jug is now offering free coffee for healthcare workers and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The convenience store chain is offering a free cup of hot or iced coffee in any size to police officers, firefighters, active military, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, and medical researchers. To take advantage of the offer, simply tell the cashier your profession at checkout.

Select Dunkin’ locations in Colorado Springs are also offering free coffee.

>> Some Colorado Springs Dunkin’ locations offering free coffee to medical professionals

Starbucks stores nationwide have a similar offer.

>> Starbucks giving free coffee to first responders during coronavirus pandemic

Some auto repair shops in Colorado Springs are also helping out first responders with free oil changes and discounted services.

>> Colorado Springs shops offering free oil changes for some essential employees