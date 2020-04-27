FOX21 to host expert panel on getting back to work in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As Colorado moves from “stay at home” to “safer at home,” many people will begin returning to work. But there are a lot of questions about what that looks like, and whether or not it’s safe.

This Wednesday, FOX21 will host its third panel of experts to answer your questions. This time, the panel will focus on getting back to business, and going back to work.

The panel will be broadcast Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m,, right after FOX21 Morning News. It will be hosted by FOX21’s Abbie Burke and Craig Coffey.

The panel will include experts from AspenPointe, The El Paso County Health Department, and the Pikes Peak Workforce Center. The experts will answer questions about staying safe when returning to work, and what options are available for people who lost jobs.

Submit your questions ahead of time by emailing news@fox21news.com or messaging us on Facebook.