Fourth coronavirus death reported in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Late Monday night the El Paso County Public Health Department confirmed a fourth COVID-19 related death in the county.

The man who died was in his 80s and health officials are still investigating how he contracted coronavirus and any possible exposure he may have had.

The El Paso County Health Department said the best way for people to help slow the spread of COVID-19 is by continuing to practice physical distancing, avoiding social gatherings larger than 10 people, & staying home if you are sick.

