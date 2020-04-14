Fountain Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Walmart carts are seen outside of a store as the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ estimates on February 18, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Walmart earned $1.38 a share, short of some analysts expectations for $1.43 per share. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The El Paso County Public Health Department (EPCPHD) is aware of an employee at the Walmart in Fountain who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Walmart is located off U.S. Hwy 85/87. Details of the employee are not being released.

Health officials want to remind people that now more than ever, it’s important to follow the stay-at-home order.

“It’s critical for people to limit trips to essential outings; by limiting these trips and closely following the guidance of the Stay at Home Order and social distancing, it will help protect both employees who work at Critical Businesses and the public alike.” El Paso County Public Health Department

EPCPHD added that Walmart has been very proactive about taking the necessary steps to ensure proper cleaning and disinfection, and other measures to help keep both employees and shoppers safe, including: