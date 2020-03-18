Fountain Utilities responds to COVID-19 concerns

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain Utilities announced on Tuesday that it will not disconnect service(s) or charge late fees while the community responds to COVID-19.

According to Fountain Utilities, their lobby doors were closed on Monday, March 16 and all non-emergency service requests were suspended until further notice.

Customers are encouraged to utilize digital services during this time.

The drive-thru located at the Fountain Utilities Customer Service Center (101 N. Main Street, Fountain, CO) will remain open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Fountain Utilities also reminding customers to utilize the payment drop box located at the Customer Service Center, Safeway on Mesa Ridge Parkway, or Wal-Mart on Highway 85. PayNearMe® cash-payment services are available at Family Dollar and 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

Electric and Water crews will suspend all non-emergency services and adjust to reduce person-to-person contact, including teleworking and staggered shifts.

Fountain Utilities says during emergencies, if crews must access a customer’s home or business to maintain services, they will be equipped with personal protective equipment, such as head-to-toe coveralls, booties, gloves, and masks.

Courtesy: Fountain Utilities

Fountain Utilities released a statement Tuesday:

“Fountain Utilities understands the financial loss some of our customers may face as a result of COVID-19. Payment arrangements are available, and customers may seek payment assistance through its Lighten the Load program. To do so, customers are encouraged to contact partner agencies by phone; REACH Pikes Peak, 719-382-8515; or, The Salvation Army of the Fountain Valley, 719-382-1182.”

Customers with any questions or concerns are encouraged to contact Fountain Utilities 719-322-2010 or email customerservice@fountainutilities.org