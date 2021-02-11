Fort Carson soldiers deploying to California to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts

In this photo provided by United States Forces Korea, Sgt. Parmer Smith, 129 medical detachment, administers one of the first COVID-19 vaccines to Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class John London, a Hospital Corpsman, SOCKOR Medics, at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Spc. Erin Conway/United States Forces Korea vis AP)

FORT CARSON, Colo. — About 220 Fort Carson soldiers are deploying to Los Angeles to help with COVID-19 vaccination efforts there.

The soldiers are with the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. They will join Task Force 46 to support a state-run, federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination center.

The soldiers will depart Fort Carson on Thursday morning.

The move comes after the Pentagon last week approved the deployment of 1,100 active-duty troops nationwide to help deliver vaccine shots. The troops will be split up into five teams–two from the Army, and one each from the Air Force, the Navy and the Marine Corps.

“Fort Carson is prepared and ready to assist the Department of Defense and national interagency partners in the fight against COVID-19,” the post said in a statement.”We are synchronizing all medical resources to ensure our Soldiers and the American people are safe.”