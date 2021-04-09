Fort Carson Soldiers deploy to support COVID-19 national vaccine efforts in Pueblo

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division will head to Pueblo Monday at 8 a.m. to support a state-run, federally-supported COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center (CVC) there.

In an effort to expedite the distribution of vaccinations in Colorado, approximately 140 Soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div., will support civilian partners at the CVC in Pueblo.

U.S. Army North, the Joint Force Land Component Command of U.S. Northern Command, will oversee the military COVID-19 response efforts in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Colorado Emergency Management, and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, and other interagency partners. Fort Carson is prepared and ready to assist the Department of Defense and interagency partners in the fight against COVID-19.

“I am proud that Fort Carson Soldiers are supporting the whole-of-government pandemic response efforts,” said Maj. Gen. Matt McFarlane, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commander. “Our Soldiers are ready for this mission that will save lives right in our backyard in Pueblo. This is what defending the homeland is all about.”

