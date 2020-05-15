Fort Carson soldiers continue training drills while following health guidelines

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Soldiers forming part of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division engaged in M240B machine gun weapons training on Thursday.

The group of 50 soldiers engaged in what they referred to as basic machine gun training while adapting to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“It’s something we cannot due telephonically and so it’s necessary we get out here and conduct it hands-on and maintain individual readiness,” Command Sergeant Major Matthew Richter said.

It’s the first time the soldiers have been part of an on-field training since the start of COVID-19. However, the effects of COVID-19 are still being felt. Safety measures have been implemented as they train with face coverings and social distancing requirements.

“We have a handwashing station, and hand sanitizer, we wipe down the equipment before and after each use, we practice social distancing,” CSM Richter added.

As of now, no soldiers with this battalion have tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have engaged leaders, people who take it seriously, and care for one another,” CSM Richter said.

Fort Carson says the training is one of many exercises that are being conducted in order to provide critical skills training for soldiers, while maintaining readiness.