Fort Carson requiring masks inside all facilities

FORT CARSON, Colo. — As of July 31, 2021, all service members, federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors – regardless of vaccination status – will need to wear a mask while inside all Fort Carson facilities.

In accordance with the Deputy Secretary of Defense’s Memorandum, Fort Carson updated its mask guidance for all DoD installations and other facilities.

The CDC currently defines El Paso County, Colorado as an area of high community transmission for COVID-19. Transmission levels, as well as other local information regarding COVID-19 across the Pikes Peak region, can be referenced here.

The mask policy has been reinstated at 4ID and Fort Carson has to protect unvaccinated personnel against the Delta variant.

DoD beneficiaries can receive their vaccination on a walk-in basis from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Evans Army Community Hospital in the Soldier Family Care Center. TriCare beneficiaries must check-in at room 1400.