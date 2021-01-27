Fort Carson opens COVID-19 vaccination site

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Fort Carson will be opening a COVID-19 vaccination site on post at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center.

Fort Carson received the first round of COVID-19 vaccines in late December and began distributing immunizations on Dec. 22, 2020, starting with first responders, health care workers, and emergency services support personnel who reside in Southern Colorado.

Fort Carson is following the Department of Defense COVID-19 Vaccination Plan which is based on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention distribution schedule. Vaccinations are administered as a shot in the arm in two doses approximately 28 days apart. TRICARE beneficiaries and other eligible DoD populations will have the opportunity to be vaccinated in accordance with the guidance provided.