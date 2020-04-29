Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard to conduct morale rides through neighborhoods on post

The 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard present the colors June 19, 2019, at the Western Street Breakfast in downtown Colorado Springs. (Photo by Norman Shifflett/Fort Carson Public Affairs Office)

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard will conduct morale rides through neighborhoods on post every Tuesday and Thursday starting this week.

The rides will begin around 1:15 p.m. each day and last about two and a half hours.

Tuesday rides will be through the housing areas south of Gate 1, including Navajo North, Navajo South, Cheyenne, Kiowa, Blackfoot Hill, Ute Hill, Dakota Ridge, Iroquois and Chippewa.

Thursday rides will be through the housing areas north of Gate 1, including Apache, Arapahoe, Cherokee East, Cherokee West, Choctaw, Comanche, Pawnee, Shoshoni and Sioux.

The Mountain Post said the goal of the rides is to boost morale by giving Army families an opportunity to see the 4th Infantry Division horses. To maintain social distancing, no one will be allowed within 12 feet of the soldiers or animals.