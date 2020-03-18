Fort Carson establishes dedicated coronavirus screening center

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson has established a dedicated screening and testing center to serve patients with coronavirus symptoms and concerns.

The center will open Thursday at 7 a.m. at the Soldier Family Care Center at Evans Army Community Hospital. It will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The center will provide screening, testing, and treatment for patients with symptoms associated with coronavirus, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The consolidation of patients to this area of the facility will help minimize the possible spread of coronavirus, according to Fort Carson.

Patients visiting the center will need to bring their DOD ID card and a list of current prescriptions.

Entrange into Evans hospital will be consolidated to three entrways for visitors:

The west entrance will serve as the entry for staff and patients who are considered well and not exhibiting symptoms. Each person entering the West entrance will have their temperature taken before proceeding.

Staff and patients who are sick or exhibiting symptoms will enter through the Soldier Family Care Center entrance for access to the consolidated screening and testing center.

The emergency department remains open and able to receive all patients with urgent and emergent medical needs. Patients with severe symptoms potentially related to coronavirus will also be seen in the emergency department.

Anyone with questions can call the Fort Carson COVID-19 hotline at 719-524-2684.

in Colorado Springs, UCHealth is also establishing separate areas to screen and test patients with coronavirus symptoms.