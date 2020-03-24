Live Now
Watch Living Local

Fort Carson declares Public Health Emergency

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fort carson entrance sign_1055

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Fort Carson installation commander has declared a public health emergency for the installation as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the post.

The declaration puts the post in line with the state of Colorado and several local governments that have also declared public health emergencies.

The declaration allows the installation commander to take further protective measures, such as restricting movement and limiting services.

Specific details about the measures being taken are available on Fort Carson’s website.

The emergency order is in place for 30 days, but could be ended or extended as required.

>> More coronavirus coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local