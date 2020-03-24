Fort Carson declares Public Health Emergency

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Fort Carson installation commander has declared a public health emergency for the installation as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the post.

The declaration puts the post in line with the state of Colorado and several local governments that have also declared public health emergencies.

The declaration allows the installation commander to take further protective measures, such as restricting movement and limiting services.

Specific details about the measures being taken are available on Fort Carson’s website.

The emergency order is in place for 30 days, but could be ended or extended as required.

