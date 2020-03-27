Fort Carson count eight confirmed coronavirus cases

Fort Carson announced a total of eight positive coronavirus cases as of March 27.

FORT CARSON — The Mountain Post announced Friday an updated total of eight confirmed COVID-19 cases among its community.

Fort Carson says its most recent patient, a woman in her 70s, is the first positive result out of all the tests that have been adminstered at the Evans Army Community Hospital Centralized Screening and Testing Site thus far.

The woman has been taken to a hospital in downtown Colorado Springs for treatment.

Fort Carson officials and Evans Army Community Hospital health professionals say they immediately began working to find any individuals who may have been in contact with her. If they determine anyone else is at risk, they say they will contact that person.

They are also coordinating with civilian authorities to determine the of exposure off the installation.

The Centralized Screening and Testing Center at Evans Army Community Hospital is available for patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Fort Carson COVID-19 Patient Advice Line is also available for community members with COVID-19 questions and those seeking medical guidance at (719) 524-2684. A team of registered nurses at Evans Army Community Hospital is providing this local resource Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evans Army Community Hospital will begin drive-up pharmacy service on Monday, March 30, at the Soldier Family Care Center for patients to pick up prescriptions and drop off prescriptions to be filled.

Drive-up pharmacy service will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on Fort Carson’s efforts to protect our community and prevent the spread of COVID-19, click here.