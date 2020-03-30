Former Broncos Peyton Manning, Nick Ferguson thank Colorado healthcare workers

DENVER — Two former Broncos players are reaching out to Colorado healthcare workers to thank them for their efforts in fighting the coronavirus.

In recorded videos, former Broncos Peyton Manning and Nick Ferguson thanked UCHealth staff for their work during the pandemic.

“You have my gratitude and that of an entire community,” Manning said in the video. “Stay safe, stay strong, and thank you again for your tremendous work and efforts.”

We are dealing with some unprecedented times in our country right now. So I wanted to take a moment & personally thank the men & women on the frontlines for their tireless efforts at @uchealth We can only get through this if we work together @1043TheFan #NFL @NFLLegends pic.twitter.com/CKW8UKQ2Hw — Nick Ferguson (@NickFerguson_25) March 29, 2020

“I understand you guys are giving it everything that you have,” Ferguson said in the video. “Keep on doing it. Together we can get through this.”

Last week, Manning dropped in on an online class at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee.