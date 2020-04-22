Folding at Home: Your computer can help research

COLORADO SPRINGS — One silver lining in the coronavirus is how communities are coming together to help one another. There’s another way you can help, and you don’t even have to lift a finger, your computer actually does the heavy lifting.

One research group wants to use your computer to help study the coronavirus. It tracks different forms of protein and how they fold. It’s Standford University Folding at Home – or FAH Project.

“There are so many different ways in which a protein can fold, trillions of different structures, these people are just asking to borrow your computer and allow them to run models on your computer looking for the lowest energy state of protein folded,” said Thomas Wolkow, Ph.D.

This kind of research though requires substantial computation power, which FAH generates by tapping into volunteers’ CPUS when they’re idle. Most likely, overnight while you’re sleeping. Anyone can participate, you just have to download the FAH software and the magic happens from there or rather the science.

“You’re not going to solve the structure of the protein but the model that you help generate will help complement other structures that other people generate,” Wolkow explained.

Researchers have used the simulation before in their studies of Cancer and Alzheimer’s. The proteins are similar to COVID-19 studying how the protein folds could eventually help researchers develop drugs that could treat infections of the virus.

“They’re using your computer, to generate different models and the models will complement the physical structures the scientist come up with,” Wolkow said.

Like SARS, the first step of the COVID-19 infection occurs in the lungs, when a protein on the surface of the virus binds to a receptor protein on a lung cell. This viral protein is called the spike protein.

“They’re going to use your computer to help make novel proteins, the idea to make one of these things this home folding is they create novel proteins and they can combine to create a spike protein like COVID-19 and prevent it from entering the lung cells,” Wolkow added.

So you won’t be curing COVID-19 or cancer, but volunteering your computer could possibly help find a therapy for it. If you would like to volunteer your idle computer the software can be found here.