First shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Pueblo County Wednesday

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County had the first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning.

3,000 vaccines were sent to the Pueblo County Distribution Center, one of nine distribution hubs in the state. 1,000 doses will be delivered to Parkview Medical Center, and ten will be given to Pueblo County Public Health Department. The rest will be distributed to other providers in other counties throughout the state.

“I am happy that the vaccine went to the hospitals that is where the most critical need is currently,” Evetts added. “We will get vaccine distribution probably weekly, and so I think it’s appropriate that the bulk of those vaccines went to the hospitals, and I’m not concerned about the time when we’ll get more vaccines since we will get more next week and the weeks following.”

The vaccines will be given in the next 3-7 days to healthcare workers. Pueblo’s Public Health Director Randy Evetts said it will take several weeks to vaccinate all healthcare providers. He added that they don’t want to vaccinate all staff simultaneously because if there is some type of side-effect, they don’t want them to all be sick all at once.

The vaccine is most effective after two doses, according to Evetts. He said those who get the vaccine should take 28 days between doses, and it will take a total process of 45 days.

“I think it’s a beacon of light for all of this that this is now available, and over the next few months, we will keep getting people immunized and maybe be able to move beyond this pandemic sometime later this summer,” Evetts said.

The vaccines come at such an important time as Evetts said COVID-19 is the leading cause of death in Colorado. He added that there have been 7-8 deaths a day in Pueblo for December so far.

The COVID-19 shipment is being guarded by the National Guard and law enforcement at the distribution hub. The location of the hub is still undisclosed.

Health officials are still encouraging people to continue to wear masks, wash hands, and avoid large gatherings. Evetts said people must stay vigilant through the holidays.