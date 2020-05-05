First responders, sports teams to honor northern Colorado Springs healthcare workers with parade

This message was left for healthcare workers outside Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs in March. / Photo courtesy Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — First responders and sports teams from across Colorado Springs and Denver will honor patients and employees at UCHealth Memorial Hospital North and Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs with a parade Thursday morning.

The vehicle parade will salute hospital workers and patients with lights, encouraging signs, balloons, and cheers. No sirens will be involved.

The following organizations will participate in the vehicle parade:

Colorado Springs Police Department

Colorado Springs Fire Department

El Paso County Sheriff

Denver Broncos

Rocky Mountain Vibes

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Pikes Peak Harley Owners Group #405

Colorado Springs Corvette Club

the Colorado Rockies

American Medical Response (AMR)

the Children’s Colorado Transport unit

The parade will start around 10 a.m., Thursday and will drive around the hospital campus on Briargate Parkway.