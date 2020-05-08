First responders, sports teams honor Colorado Springs healthcare heroes and patients with parade

COLORADO SPRINGS — Community members from local law enforcement, sports teams and car clubs and national team mascots lined the street outside UCHealth Memorial North and Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs to honor healthcare workers and patients inside.

“If one thing is to be said about the Colorado Springs community, it’s that we’re resilient in the moments it matters most,” said Margaret Sabin, president of Children’s Colorado’s Southern Region. “This parade is just one beautiful example of how tremendous the community has been in donating their creativity, time and resources to our frontline workers and our patients. Even during this uncertain moment in time, it’s humbling and comforting to know our hospitals are so supported by our community.”

Approximately 50 vehicles, ranging from motorcycles to the Children’s One ambulance to the SWAT BEAR, showed up to wave signs, shout cheers of encouragement and salute those working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The procession offered healthcare workers and patients a heartwarming symbol of community support and welcome respite from being in the hospital. Many children, families and workers were seen waving from windows outside.

Parade participants included the Colorado Springs Police Department, Colorado Springs Fire Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Denver Broncos, Rocky Mountain Vibes, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Pikes Peak Harley Owners Group #405, Colorado Springs Corvette Club, the Colorado Rockies, American Medical Response (AMR) and the Children’s One Emergency Transport unit.

“As our teams adapt to the changing environment and community needs around us, the thing we don’t want to forget or lose sight of are the men and women working tirelessly to keep our loved ones safe,” said Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski. “It’s a privilege to join together with so many other groups and show our love and appreciation for those at UCHealth Memorial North and Children’s Colorado. We hope this little demonstration brings joy to the patients in the hospital and the nurses, doctors and all other hospital staff playing a role in helping them.”