First COVID-19 death reported in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment (FCDPHE) and Fremont County Coroner reporting the first death due to COVID-19 in Fremont County, Thursday.

The health department says an 81-year-old woman with underlying health conditions tested positive in early August while being hospitalized. According to Fremont County Public Health, an investigation by FCDPHE and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was conducted when the case was first reported in August.

“We want to send our deepest condolences to the family for their loss, along with all families that have been impacted by COVID-19. We recognize that this is a difficult time that we are all facing; this truly is a historic public health challenge. FCDPHE continues to work around the clock to respond to COVID-19 in an assertive manner to contain and lessen the threat of COVID-19 to the health and safety of our community. Now, more than ever, Fremont County residents are urged to protect themselves and one another by wearing a mask in public, maintaining a distance of at least six feet, and practicing good hygiene like frequent hand washing and staying home if sick.” said Kayla Marler, Public Health Director at FCDPHE.

FCDPHE says they are working closely with epidemiologists at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to identify close contacts of the woman and continue to investigate to protect the community and reduce the spread of the virus.

