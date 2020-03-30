FACTS NOT FEAR: Second primetime panel on coronavirus pandemic

FOX21 News is hosting a second panel discussion about the ongoing threat of COVID-19 and the impact it continues to have on southern Colorado. This panel will also discuss isolation and mental health concerns.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will be answering city questions, Dr. Leon Kelly and Dr. Robin Johnson will be answering health-related questions, and UCCS Psychology Professor Dr. Charles Benight, will answer mental health questions.

The panelists will answer your questions in real-time. You can CALL (719) 955-3021, TEXT questions to (719) 644-5902, or EMAIL news@fox21news.com.

The panel will run on-air and online from 9 – 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 31 on FOX21 News.

