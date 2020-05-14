Experimental anti-virus treatment now being used in Colorado hospitals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir is now being used in Colorado hospitals.
On Wednesday, the Colorado State Unified Command Group said they received an initial shipment of the drug from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. They now have enough doses to treat about 100 patients. The drug is being distributed to eight hospital systems across the state.
Preliminary trials show the drug might shorten the hospital stays of severely sick coronavirus patients.