Experimental anti-virus treatment now being used in Colorado hospitals

FILE – In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, rubber stoppers are placed onto filled vials of the investigational drug remdesivir at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir is now being used in Colorado hospitals.

On Wednesday, the Colorado State Unified Command Group said they received an initial shipment of the drug from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. They now have enough doses to treat about 100 patients. The drug is being distributed to eight hospital systems across the state.

Preliminary trials show the drug might shorten the hospital stays of severely sick coronavirus patients.