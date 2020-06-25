EPSO warns of a new unemployment payment scam

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — As more people file for unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn folks about an unemployment payment scam.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they’ve received a handful of calls about people receiving reliacards (recipients of government benefits receiving unemployment compensation and/or child support payments) who did not file for unemployment. At first, some victims believed the card was a replacement credit card but learned it was a prepaid card filed through unemployment.

What should you do if you get a card but didn’t file for unemployment?

Marissa Williams is one of three financial crime detectives with El Paso County. She says the scammers are oftentimes not from the United States who are trying to defraud the government. She says deputies are actively working on these cases, so it doesn’t affect taxpayer pockets.

Detective Williams said scammers have a lot of different schemes to take your money. It could be as easy as once someone activates the prepaid card, there’s another bank account that drains the money from that card.

How does the scammer benefit from applying for unemployment for someone else?

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there are a lot of ways your information can be compromised.

How did the scammer get my information to file for unemployment?

When a crime involves defrauding the government, the El Paso County detectives have to defer it to federal agencies like the IRS, United States Secret Service, Small Business Administration, or the Attorney General’s Office.

If you have felt like you’ve been a victim of this scam or any scam, call your local sheriff’s office or police department to report the scam.