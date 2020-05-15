El Paso County’s in-person graduation variance plan approved

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) approved graduation plans submitted by El Paso County.

El Paso County Commissioners unanimously approved a variance request for high school graduations earlier this month.

Public Health created guidance for Superintendents to be able to plan graduation ceremonies for the 2019-2020 school year.

This guidance will allow schools, students, families, and the wider community to celebrate the accomplishments of graduates in a medically sound way that limits the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

The CDPHE issued a letter Thursday to Health Director Susan Wheelan saying:

“The data and information included in your request demonstrates that El Paso has lower rates of COVID-19 cases than many other front range communities, and is currently experiencing a sustained decline.

With respect to the specific terms of the graduation variance request, we agree with the terms

you propose and in particular we appreciate your approach of having all school graduation plans

reviewed and approved by your agency. We suggest these additional measures be considered

during your review to further mitigate the potential spread of disease:

● Students should be encouraged to avoid vulnerable persons for the two weeks following

their participation in the graduation ceremony.

● Communication to the students should include a recommendation that they do not

participate if a family member is vulnerable.

We further strongly recommend that the El Paso County Public Health observe the first few

graduation ceremonies in person to judge whether all requirements are being met.

This variance approval is granted based on the facts and circumstances today as you have

described them in your request; however, should circumstances change such that, for example, surges in COVID-19 transmission occurs, cases exceed the capacity for El Paso County to fully

implement all effective disease control strategies as described in your request, or if resources

or COVID-19 prevalence statewide in our opinion requires a different approach, CDPHE

reserves the right to modify or rescind this variance approval. This approval is in effect until the

final expiration of PHO 20-28, which currently is set to expire on May 26, 2020, but may be

extended.”

This comes after the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners voted Thursday to ask the state for another variance that would allow the county’s restaurants to reopen for limited dine-in service.