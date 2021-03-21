El Paso County vaccinates one thousand people with second dose of COVID vaccine Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Health Department continued to to push for vaccine equity, one thousand people got their second dose of the Moderna vaccine through a partnership with Servicos de la Raza Saturday.
Now, over 80 thousand peoplare are fully vaccinated in El Paso County and over 130 thousand people have received at least one dose.
“With continued progress achieved each day as part of the efforts of the El Paso County Vaccine Consortium, these second-dose clinics are critical because it means more residents become fully vaccinated from COVID-19,” said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health Director.
In addition, other public health staff, community partners and volunteers from the American Red Cross, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Community Advancing Public Safety, Emergency Incidence Support Team, Fountain EMT, and Community Emergency Response Team were critical in making this event a success.
To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider in El Paso County
- Visit El Paso County Public Health’s provider page
- Call 211
- Text “vaccine” for English or “vacuna” for Spanish to 667873
El Paso County is currently vaccinating eligible indivduals in the Phase 1A, 1B.1, 1B.2, 1B.3, and 1B.4