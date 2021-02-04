El Paso County to receive 12,900 vaccines next week

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County will receive 12,900 doses of vaccine early next week, per a communication this morning from leadership at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). This is part of an ongoing commitment from CDPHE to increase vaccine allocation to El Paso County and the County anticipates increased doses in coming weeks.

These doses of vaccine will go directly to five providers for distribution to seniors 70 and older in El Paso County. The doses will be sent directly to UCHealth, Safeway, Centura, Optum/Mountain View Medical, and Peak Vista Community Health Centers.

“It is vital to our efforts to get more supplies from the state. CDPHE makes the decisions on vaccine distribution. We appreciate CDPHE for recognizing the need for more vaccines in El Paso County. This will allow us to vaccinate more people in the priority groups as established by the state. There is no higher priority than getting vaccines in arms so that we can prevent disease and move our county along the path to recovery,” said El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan.

“We work closely with an El Paso County Vaccine Consortium which moves vaccines as quickly as possible throughout our community, with over 53,000 first doses administered within a month-and-a-half,” said El Paso County Commissioner Stan Vanderwerf. “We are confident that with increased supply, and a growing number of distributing partners, we will continue to reach more people as efficiently and conveniently as possible.”

“El Paso County Public Health has been tenacious in lobbying the State for additional vaccines for El Paso County, and we appreciate this effort,” said Mayor John Suthers. “We have the capacity to vaccinate many more people than we’ve had supply to reach, and these additional doses will significantly impact our progress.”

Each vaccine provider within El Paso County has an excellent record of tracking and distributing all vaccines sent by the state. All vaccines received are targeted for necessary second doses for priority populations, imminent mass vaccination events, or otherwise already in the distribution chain. The region remains ready, willing, and able to quickly distribute whatever number of vaccines CDPHE provides. No doses have been shelved or wasted.

Vaccinations are currently by appointment only. Eligible individuals are advised to contact their health providers, or to call 2-1-1 to reach a vaccine provider. There is also a complete list of providers at www.elpasocountyhealth.org.