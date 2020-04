DENVER -- In a letter to Vice President Mike Pence, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is requesting thousands of ventilators and other supplies from the federal government to help combat coronavirus in Colorado.

Polis is requesting 10,000 ventilators (along with associated equipment and pharmaceuticals), 2 million N95 masks, 4.46 million surgical masks, 720,000 gowns, 880,000 face shields, and 4.3 million pairs of gloves.