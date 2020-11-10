El Paso County Sheriff’s Office creates web page for COVID-19 updates

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has created a web page to provide transparency for COVID-19 updates involving inmates and staff.

As of Monday, November 9 the Sheriff’s Office confirms 911 inmates and 73 staff members have lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Since the pandemic began, 976 inmates and 85 staff members have lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Between March and mid-October, there were three inmates and 11 staff members who had lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Beginning October 26, eight lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to staff across varying assignments were reported. On October 27, two more deputies who work at the Jail, and eight inmates had lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

On November 1, at EPSO request, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) deployed a rapid response team comprised of Colorado National Guard (CONG) soldiers to facilitate widespread testing of inmates at the El Paso County Jail, collecting 1028 samples on that day.

This current COVID situation is the top priority of Sheriff Elder and the Staff at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. In March, EPSO put in place emergency operating plans for just this circumstance.

Also, two @EPCSheriff employees were hospitalized over the weekend. Their status is unknown, citing privacy concerns. — Taylor Bishop (@Taylor_FOX21) November 10, 2020

Changes to Jail Operations this week- 11/05/20

The Jail Front desk has relocated, but remains available 24/7 for assistance by telephone. Citizens are directed to call the Jail information line at 390-2000 if they have inquiries.

No Video Visitation at the Visitation building remains in place. Remote video visitation through Black Creek remains free of charge until June 30, 2020.

The Jail lobby remains under construction. Business that is normally conducted at the lobby transaction building is handled at the pedestrian door of the sally port.

We continue to transfer DOC backlog inmates from EPC Jail to DOC facilities

Quarantine processes for inmates will remain in place and will be reassessed depending on what the community infection rate does as a result of the cessation of the Stay at Home and Safer at Home orders

Jail personnel continue to be directed to stay at home if experiencing any symptoms of illness. Temperature checks, visual and verbal screening continues. All Detention Bureau staff have begun testing for COVID 19 as of 11/30/20. Mass testing of all inmates began on 11/01/2020.

Civilian personnel have been given authorization to return to work if feasible

Heightened levels of sanitization and germicide spraying of all workspaces, detention wards and transport vehicles continues.

Intensive inmate screening, PPE usage, and limited movement throughout the facility remains in place.

Effective 11/01/2020, access to the jail is limited to EPSO employees and Contractors who provide a mandatory and necessary public service.

All volunteer programs remain suspended until further notice

Since video visitation remains closed, members of the community who have incarcerated friends or family can visit using the following LINK.